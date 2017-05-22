In Address At Al-Aqsa Mosque, Cleric Calls On Allah To Annihilate 'White House Satan' Trump, Jews

Speaking at Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 19, 2017, Palestinian cleric Ali Abu Ahmad called U.S. President Donald Trump "the White House Satan" and prayed to Allah to "annihilate Trump and the conspirators" and to "annihilate all the Jews." Calling Trump's Middle East visit a "Crusader war against Islam and the Muslims," he criticized Saudi rulers for spending millions on welcoming the "head of heresy."

The following is the transcript of his statements.

Ali Abu Ahmad: "Oh servants of Allah, the White House Satan Trump, who lacks minimal human and moral values, is about to meet the rulers of the wicked mini-states, in order to talk to them about moderate Islam. Trump will do the rounds in Saudi Arabia, and then will visit the Jewish entity and the Vatican. So he will do the rounds of all three religions. This means that Trump wants to strike a blow against Islam and the Muslims, as if there is no enmity toward Judaism and Christianity, and the summit of tolerance, love, and cooperation can be launched, in order to strike at the Muslims, whom Trump calls 'extremists.'

[…]

"The Muslim prisoners in the prisons of the occupation are on a hunger strike, yet the rulers of Saudi Arabia spend millions on welcoming the head of heresy, Trump. Oh servants of Allah, this is indeed a Crusader war against Islam and the Muslims. Oh servants of Allah, oh nation of Islam, your rulers have taken action, but not in order to support you. Instead, they have conspired against you.

[…]

"The Traitor of Jordan [King Abdullah] has mobilized his army, not to liberate the place from where the Prophet Muhammad ascended the heaven, but to kill the Muslims in Syria, in order to please his masters.

[…]

"Oh Allah, bestow upon us a rightly-guided Caliphate in the path of the Prophet soon. Oh Allah, annihilate Trump and the conspirators. Oh Allah, annihilate all the Jews."