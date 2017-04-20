Clip #
6012
Egyptian-Canadian Academic Mamdouh Shoukri: Too Much Religion in Egypt's Education System
April 20, 2017
Intro:Dr. Mamdouh Shoukri, President of York University, Toronto, warned that the religious component had grown in the education system in Egypt since his childhood there, and said that "by its very nature, religious education anywhere and at any time limits one's ability to think and keep an open mind." Speaking on the Egyptian DMC TV channel on April 20, he said: "I don't know how this can prepare a person to live in an open society." ...
