Yemeni TV Channel's Anti-Terrorism Sketch Exhorts Potential Terrorists to Have a Change of Heart
January 24, 2017
Intro:A Yemeni TV channel recently broadcast a short film, titled "The Terrorist and His Conscience," aimed at convincing potential terrorists to have a change of heart. As the suicide bomber straps on an explosives belt and gets ready for his mission, he is accosted by his doppelganger - the embodiment of his conscience - who questions his conviction and says: "Be certain that the path that you are sure will lead you to Paradise will lead you to Hell." As the suicide bomber ultimately aborts his miss...
