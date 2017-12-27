Yemeni Houthi Politician Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mahbashi Threatens to Target Saudi Oil Tankers, Turn Red Sea into "Black Sea"

Show Details

Intro:

Yemeni politician Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mahbashi, a member of the political bureau of the Houthi "Ansar Allah" movement, said that their missiles "can threaten all the oil tankers that go to all the factories in the West, and finance and fuel the planes of the Saud clan. They can threaten the merchant ships crossing the strait into the Red Sea, and turn the Red Sea into a black sea." His statements aired on Al-Manar TV on December 27.

...

