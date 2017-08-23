Yemeni Health Minister Nasser Ba'aom: We Will Fight Khat Only When the War Is Over; I Myself Chew Khat

Show Details

Intro:

Yemen's Minister of Health and Population Dr. Nasser Ba'aom, asked about what was being done to curb the phenomenon of khat chewing and its related diseases, at first said that Yemen had more pressing issues to deal with. After relenting and describing his ministry's actions to deal with such "dangerous social epidemics," he admitted to the Al-Ghad Al-Moshreq interviewer: "Oh yeah, I chew khat." ...

View Transcript Page