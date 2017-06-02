Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed against Peace Process with the Jews: It's in Their Genes and Blood

Show Details

Intro:

In the course of a sermon in Fairfax County, Virginia, Imam Shaker Elsayed warned the Palestinians that no agreement could be reached with the Jews, because they "will not deal with you fairly and squarely." History proves that "it is in the genes, it is in the blood," he said, and added that "they have killed three prophets before, and they sent the fourth to the Romans to kill him or crucify him." The Egyptian-born Shaker Elsayed has been the resident imam at Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center since...

View Transcript Page