MAC-Vancouver Mosque Friday Sermon by Sheikh Ahmed Khalil: We Need to Reclaim Jihad from the Extremists; Don't Curse All Jews, Just the Zionists

Intro:

Canadian Imam Ahmed Khalil warned in a March 3 Friday sermon that it was not acceptable to stereotype all Jews, telling his listeners that a sermon delivered in Toronto had been "skewed" and "taken out of context" and portrayed as antisemitic. "We need to be specific about whom we make du'wa against," he said, adding that du'wa should be made against the Zionists. "These are the people that we should fight with our pen, our logic, and even, I should say, with the sword," said Khalil. In a Friday...

