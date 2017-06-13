Clip #
6091

UAE Cleric Wassim Yousuf: The Media Was the Jews' First Weapon against Islam

June 13, 2017

UAE Cleric Wassim Yousuf: The Media Was the Jews' First Weapon against Islam

Duration:
01:29
Source:
Abu Dhabi TV
Show Details

Intro:

UAE cleric Wassim Yousuf said that "media was the first weapon of the Jews in their efforts to make the Muslims doubt their faith" and that they continue to control the media, relying upon the "falsification of facts." "Look at the wickedness of the Jews," he said, speaking on Abu Dhabi TV on June 13.   Wassim Yousuf: "Media was the first weapon of the Jews in their efforts to make the Muslims doubt their faith. Media was their first weapon in their efforts to make the Muslims doubt their fait...

View Transcript Page

