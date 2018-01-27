Turkish Political Commentator Hüseyin Güneş: In Syria, Turkey Fights the U.S., Not Just Terrorists; If We Defeat America, This Will Spell the Beginning of Its End

Show Details

Turkish political commentator Hüseyin Güneş said that Turkey's military operation in Syria constituted war against America, not just against several thousand terrorists. "If we defeat it in the region, this will spell the beginning of the end for America," he said, adding that Turkish soldiers go to war "with love, hoping to die as martyrs." According to Güneş, the U.S. wants to get rid of Turkey because it is the only country feared by Israel. He was speaking on Turkey's Channel 9 on January 27

