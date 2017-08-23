10-Year-Old American Boy Threatens President Trump in ISIS ‎Raqqa Video: This Battle Will End in Your Lands

On August 23, the Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqa Province released a video featuring a 10-year-old American boy named Yusuf who threatens President Trump, saying that the war will come to the U.S. Yusuf says that he immigrated from "America, [the] land of kufr [unbelief]," to the Islamic State with his mother two years ago, and that he is the son of an American veteran "who fought the mujahideen in Iraq [during the Iraq War]." Yusuf addresses President Trump, saying that the war will come to the U.S.: "My message to Trump, the puppet of the Jews, Allah has promised us victory and promised you defeat. This battle is not going to end in Raqqa or Mosul, it's going to end in your lands. By the will of Allah, we will have victory, so get ready, for the fighting has just begun." The final segment shows Yusuf training in the use of a sniper rifle inside a building.