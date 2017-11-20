Protesters in Tehran: Our Money Is Sent to Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, While Our Men Steal and Our Women Sell Their Bodies out of Poverty

Show Details

Intro:

In a protest against Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which took place in Tehran, a woman shouts that Khamenei was sending Iranian money to Iraq, devastated by ISIS, while "Iran itself is full of poverty and corruption, of young men who steal and women who sell their bodies due to poverty and the high cost of living. The video was tweeted by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Reuters' correspondent on Iranian affairs, on November 20.

...

View Transcript Page