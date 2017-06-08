Tehran Attackers in ISIS Video: The Beginning of Jihad in Iran; Saudi Arabia’s Turn Will Come Next

In a video released on June 8 by the ISIS media company Amaq, the attackers who carried out the attacks in Tehran declared that "this brigade shall be the beginning of Jihad in Iran" and that "the necks of the Rafidites in Iran are not beyond the reach of the swords of the soldiers of the Islamic State." They also warned the Saud family that "after Iran, it will be your turn and we will strike you on your own turf."

Masked ISIS Member: My greetings to the Muslims in Iran. This is a message from the soldiers of the Islamic State, and from one of its brigades in Iran. This is the first brigade that was assembled, and, Allah willing, it will not be the last. This is a message from your brothers, the mujahideen. We urge the Muslims to undermine the security of the Rafidites in Iran. Know that the necks of the Rafidites in Iran are not beyond the reach of the swords of the soldiers of the Islamic State. This brigade shall be the beginning of Jihad in Iran, Allah willing. We ask our Muslim brothers to join us, for the fire that has been ignited will never go out. We will never hesitate to announce that the Rafidites are infidels and to kill them. Allah said: "And fight against the disbelievers collectively, as they fight against you collectively. And know that Allah is with the righteous." Dear brother, you who have refrained from waging Jihad for the sake of Allah - know that love for Jihad by itself will not open the gates of heaven for you. Love for Jihad by itself will not wipe the shame off the Islamic nation. There is no choice but to wage Jihad against the Rafidites. I say these words to you so that you will start waging Jihad. Shed their blood just as they shed the blood of Muslims everywhere. Allah has ordered us to fight against the polytheists as they fight us. As you can see, the evil has reached Mosul, Syria, Yemen, and Libya. They are everywhere, fighting the Muslims. They are the servants of the Jews, as they themselves admit. Allah willing, He will facilitate your joining us. The Rafidites should know that the Sunnis are not in slumber, and that we will never be silent in the face of injustice. Allah willing, we shall burn you. Allah willing, we shall leave you no men. We shall slaughter you all, for we are the nation of Islam and the Rafidites are the nation of heresy. The Sunnis are a nation. Rise up! We shall break their backs, for they are the head of the serpent. Have no fear, and sacrifice your property, your lives, and everything. Our lives are a small price to pay for the sake of Allah.

[…]

Finally, we say to the family of Salul (Saud): Know that after Iran, it will be your turn and we will strike you on your own turf. Know that the soldiers of the Islamic State fight only for Allah and for His sake. We are not operating on behalf of anybody. We obey only Allah and His messenger. We fight only for the sake of Islam, and not for Iran or for the Arabian Peninsula. We shall fight the whole world.

[…]