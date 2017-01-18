Teens Fighting with ISIS Captured by Syrian Democratic Forces

Show Details

Intro:

Footage taken by the Syrian Democratic Forces shows their capture of three children who had been fighting alongside ISIS. The children tell their captors that they had been coerced into fighting with ISIS. One of the militia fighter says that the children are under 15 years, but that ISIS "plant in their heads the idea that we are pigs and apostates" and "sends them to the front in order to fight us." Syrian Democratic Forces member: Surrender! You too, lie down! Lie down, quickly now! ...

View Transcript Page