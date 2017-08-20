Clip #
6170
Syrian President Al-Assad Praises Iran, Russia, China, and Hizbullah for Their Support: They Are "True Partners"
August 20, 2017
Intro:In a televised address aired on August 20, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad praised Iran, Russia, China, and Hizbullah for their support, saying that "they are true partners in [our] achievements on the path to striking and defeating terrorism and to restoring security and stability to Syria." The speech was aired live on Syrian TV and was delivered on the Iranian Al-Alam TV as well. ...
