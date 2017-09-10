High Ranking Syrian Officer Threatens Refugees: Do Not Return to Syria, We Will Never Forgive You

Show Details

Major-General Issam Zahreddine of the Syrian Republican Guard threatened Syrians who have fled the country not to return. In a statement aired by the Syrian Al-Ikhabriya news TV channel, Zahereddine said that even if the state forgives the refugees who fled the country, “we will never forgive or forget.” “My advice is that none of you return,” he added. The statement aired on September 10. Major-General Zahreddine was the commander of the besieged Syrian forced in Deir ez-Zor. ...

