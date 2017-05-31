In Sydney, Australia, Shiite Scholar Taleb Khozaei Says Wife Must Not Leave Home Without Husband's Permission, Must Always Be Available for Sex

Show Details

Intro:

Throughout the month of Ramadhan, Shiite Iraqi scholar Taleb Khozaei delivered lectures at the Hussainayet Ale Yassin Mosque in Sydney, Australia on the duties of the wife toward her husband. In a May 31 sermon, he said that "one of the most important duties of women is to obey their husbands" and that she must obtain his permission to step out of her home or to use his money. In a June 8 sermon, Khozaei said, citing a hadith of the Prophet Muhammad, that the wife must make herself available for

...

View Transcript Page