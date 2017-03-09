Clip #
5958

Sunni Iraqi Religious Authority Fends Off Accusations of Sunni Collaboration with ISIS, States: We Will Fight on the Golan to "Liberate Palestine from the Claws of the Jews"

March 09, 2017

March 09, 2017

Duration:
03:41
Source:
Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)
Intro:

In a March 10 TV interview, Sheikh Amer Al-Bayati, Spokesman of the General Dar Al-Ifta in Iraq, said that "when the Jewish-American [ISIS] show in the land of Iraq is over... the blood of our fathers and forefathers will mix with the blood of our sons on the land of the beloved Golan Heights" and that Sunnis and Shiites should unite "in order to liberate Palestine and Jerusalem from the claws of the Jews." The Nujaba TV interviewer responded with the accusation that the Sunnis were all talk and...




