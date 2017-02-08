Sudanese Islamic Scholar Yousuf Al-Koda: Islamic Law Permits Normalization of Ties with Israel

Show Details

Intro:

Speaking on Sudania 24 TV on February 8, Sudanese Islamic scholar Yousuf Al-Koda said that "from the perspective of the shari'a, there is nothing to prevent normalization [of ties with Israel]," recalling the Hudaibiya agreement that the Prophet Muhammad had signed with people of Mecca. Al-Koda, a former member of the Sudan Scholar Organization and currently the head of the Islamic Wasat Party, made similar statements in a conference titled "On [Religious] Awakening and Dialogue," held in the Su...

View Transcript Page