South Carolina Imam Muhammad Adly: A Woman Is Her Husband's Prisoner and Must Obey Him; Men Are Better Than Women

Show Details

Intro:

In an August 11 Friday sermon delivered in Columbia, South Carolina, Egyptian-American cleric Muhammad Sayyed Adly said that the man owns the woman and that women should be "as prisoners in your hands or in your house," adding that the husband should not mistreat his captive, just as one should not mistreat cats or dogs. Sheikh Adly, director of the Islamic Center of Columbia, SC, has made similar statements in the past. In a 2014 sermon, he advised the men in his congregation to marry a virgin,...

View Transcript Page