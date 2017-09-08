Clip #
6199
Sheikh Kamal Khatib, Deputy Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Slams Saudi King for Offering Aid to Houston "Oppressors" Instead of Rohingya People
September 08, 2017
Intro:Islamic Movement in Israel deputy leader Sheikh Kamal Khatib said that the Houston "flood" was divine punishment, praying: "Allah, increase [Your punishment] of the oppressors." He slammed the Saudi monarch for offering humanitarian aid for the victims in Houston, asking: "Aren't you aware that Muslims who are closer to you geographically are drowning?" He was speaking in his weekly Friday sermon on September 8. ...
