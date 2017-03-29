Sermon At Dar Al-Hijra Mosque, VA - Where Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Awlaki Was Imam On 9/11 - By Imam Shaker Elsayed: The Children of Israel Slayed Prophets, Tried to Kill Jesus

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian-American Imam Shaker Elsayed delivered a sermon at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Fairfax County, Virginia, in which he said that the "children of Israel" had killed the prophets Zachariah, John the Baptist, and Elijah, as well as many other prophets, and that they claimed to have killed Jesus. "When you say the word 'Jews,' it is not equal to 'Israelites'," he said, adding that "we are dealing with manipulation as well." The sermon was delivered on March 31, and was posted on Dar ...

View Transcript Page