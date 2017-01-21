Senior Russian TV Host: Next to Melania, Michelle Looked Like a Housekeeper Who Had Just Taken Off Her Apron

Show Details

In a weekend show devoted to Trump's inauguration day, senior Russian TV host Dmitri Kisiliov said that "Michelle, standing in her short-sleeved dress next to Melania, looked as if she were Melania's housekeeper, who had just taken off her white apron and was present there for no known reason." The show aired on Russia 1 on January 22 ...

