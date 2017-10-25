Senior PLO Official Ahmad Majdalani: We Will Not Allow Hamas to Keep Its Weapons; We May Sue Britain for Damage Caused by Balfour Declaration

Show Details

Intro:

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Ahmad Majdalani said that the British government should apologize for the Balfour Declaration and compensate the Palestinians for the material and psychological damage they suffered. "There is the option of suing the British government, in Britain and in accordance with British law," he said. "We can also sue Britain in international courts." Majdalani also said that it was unacceptable for Hamas to keep its weapons. "There cannot be two regimes, two policies,

...

View Transcript Page