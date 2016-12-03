Saudi Writer Abdullah Alalweet: There Is No Better Model for Morality than the West

Show Details

Intro:

Saudi writer Abdullah Alalweet said that the focus on issues of sex and women's apparel was not the essence of liberalism and that "anyone who judges the West by what women there wear or by their sexual conduct is... an idiot." Speaking on Rotana Khalijiyya TV in a December 4 interview, Alalweet said: "The best way to attain moral values through rationality and humanity is to find a model to follow, and there is no better model than that of the West." Abdullah Alalweet: Liberalism is the fr...

View Transcript Page