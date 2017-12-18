Saudi Researcher Abdelhameed Hakeem: I Visited Jerusalem; Israeli Society Wants Peace

Show Details

Intro:

Abdelhameed Hakeem, General Manager of the Jeddah-based Middle East Center for Strategic and Legal Studies, talked about his visit to Ramallah and Jerusalem, in which he met Israeli dignitaries and peace activists, and said that "we agreed that the missing link is the absence of trust" and that "there will never be trust without dialogue." Speaking on BBC Arabic on December 18, he said that political Shiite Islam was "peddling the blood" shed in Gaza for the sake of Iran's political gains. "This

...

View Transcript Page