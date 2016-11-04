Saudi Professor Sheikh Ibrahim Duwaish in Friday Sermon: Like Foxes and Snakes, the Jews "Never Abandon Their Slyness and Wickedness"

Show Details

Intro:

In a Friday sermon, Sheikh Ibrahim Duwaish, Professor of Sunna at Qassim University, Saudi Arabia, compared the Jews to venomous snakes and sly foxes, saying: "The Jews will never abandon their disloyalty, their treachery, their slyness, or their wickedness." Sheikh Duwaish called upon Allah to thwart the plans of "the Jews and Christians and their allies - the Russians, the Persians, and the hypocrites," in Aleppo, Mosul, and elsewhere. Sheikh Duwaish delivered the sermon, titled "the Jews... E...

