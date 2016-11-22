Saudi Journalist Mushari Zaidi: Obama Brought Humiliation, Frustration, and Terror Upon the U.S. and its Allies

Show Details

Saudi journalist Meshari Al-Zaidi hailed the victory of "the popular Republican bulldozer, the businessman Donald Trump" and said that "the sun of the American Obamite term is about to set." Speaking on Al-Arabiya TV on November 22, Al-Zaidi said: We Arabs, and especially KSA, the Gulf, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Sudan, should strike an alliance and make our voice heard in the New Washington," a voice that the Obama administration "deliberately refused to hear." Following are excer...

