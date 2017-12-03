Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Aziz Fawzan Al-Fawzan: It Is Forbidden to Congratulate Christians on Christmas or Send Them Gifts

Show Details

Intro:

Saudi cleric Sheikh Abd Al-Aziz Fawzan Al-Fawzan said that while there is more leniency regarding secular or national holidays, participating in Christmas celebrations, congratulating Christians on their holiday, and sending them gifts is not permitted because Christmas "is based upon a corrupt dogma that was refuted by the Quran." His comments were broadcast on the Kuwaiti Al-Resala TV channel on December 3, 2017.

...

View Transcript Page