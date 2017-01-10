Saudi Cleric Awadh Al-Qarni: 9/11 Was "Fabricated", the West Exploits and Utilizes Terrorism in Islamic Countries

Show Details

Intro:

Saudi cleric Sheikh Awadh Al-Qarni said that 9/11 had been "premeditated, fabricated, and calculated," and that the towers had been toppled by a controlled explosion. Speaking on the Saudi Al-Majd TV channel on January 10, Sheikh Al-Qarni said that "it is in the West's interest for terrorism to continue in the Islamic countries, so that it can exploit and utilize it." ...

