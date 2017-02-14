Saudi Cleric Advocates Offensive Jihad and Death for Apostasy: Liberalism and Coexistence Null and Void

Show Details

Saudi cleric Sheikh Ayman Al-Anqari cited various hadiths in support of his claims that "coexistence in the sense of freedom of religion... is null and void" and that there are two kinds of Jihad: offensive Jihad and defensive Jihad. The punishment for apostasy, he said, "is one of the greatest punishments in Islam." Al-Anqari's lesson aired on the Saudi Al-Ahwaz TV channel on February 16. Ayman Al-Anqari: "The problem with the issue of coexistence lies in its distortion to the point that it...

