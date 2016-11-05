Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: The Woman Is Better Off at Home; We Need Separate Hospitals for Men and Women

Show Details

Intro:

Saudi cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim said that Islamic law requires that the woman stay at home. When a woman goes out to work, "it detracts from the beauty of the home," he said. Abd Al-Karim, speaking on Rotana Khalijiyya TV on November 6, suggested that Saudi Arabia should instate separate hospitals for men and women, saying that it was "a mistake to have men and women together in hospitals" as this leads to temptation. Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: "The truth is that from the perspectiv...

