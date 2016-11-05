Clip #
5786
Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: The Woman Is Better Off at Home; We Need Separate Hospitals for Men and Women
Broadcast on
Saturday, November 5, 2016
Intro:Saudi cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim said that Islamic law requires that the woman stay at home. When a woman goes out to work, "it detracts from the beauty of the home," he said. Abd Al-Karim, speaking on Rotana Khalijiyya TV on November 6, suggested that Saudi Arabia should instate separate hospitals for men and women, saying that it was "a mistake to have men and women together in hospitals" as this leads to temptation. Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: "The truth is that from the perspectiv...
LATEST CLIPS
#5805 - Peshmerga General Sirwan Barzani: Unless Baghdad Changes Its Conduct after Liberation of Mosul, Kurdistan...
Al-Mosuliya TV (Iraq) / December 17, 2016 - 04:23
#5804 - Former Iraqi MP and Shiite Scholar Ayad Jamal Al-Din: I Used to Call for Democracy, Now I Wish for a Dictator...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / November 4, 2016 - 03:59
#5803 - Hizb ut-Tahrir Demonstration Outside Syrian Embassy in London: Calls for Caliphate, U.S.A, You Will Pay!
The Internet / December 17, 2016 - 00:58
#5802 - Taliban Video of American Hostage Caitlin Coleman, Her Canadian Husband and Their Two Children: We Find...
December 19, 2016 - 03:31
#5801 - Russian Military Expert: Obama Administration Benefits from Murder of Our Ambassador to Turkey
NTV (Russia) / December 19, 2016 - 01:11
#5800 - Animated Music Video from Gaza Glorifies Palestinian Terrorist Attacks: I'm Coming for You with a Gun,...
The Internet (Wa'ed Band for Islamic Art on YouTube) / November 26, 2016 - 06:08
#5799 - Kuwaiti MP Waleed Tabtabaie and Colleagues Demonstrate Opposite Russian Embassy: We Spit on Putin and the...
The Internet (Video posted on YouTube, aired by Various Kuwaiti Online Outlets) / December 13, 2016 - 02:36
#5798 - Syrian MP Fares Shehabi: Let Militants Evacuated from Aleppo Make It to Europe, So Europeans Realize What We...
Syrian TV / December 6, 2016 - 01:27
#5797 - Egyptian MP and TV Host Sa'id Hassassin: Cairo Church Bombing Perpetrated by Intelligence Agencies of...
Assema TV (Egypt) / December 10, 2016 - 02:25
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 15, 2016 - 02:13
#5795 - Coptic Activist Michael Armanyos to Al-Sisi following Cairo Church Bombing: If You Cannot Protect Us, You...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / December 11, 2016 - 02:15
#5794 - ISIS Video Shows Russian Base Captured in Palmyra; Fighter: We Shall Conquer Russia Tomorrow
The Internet (ISIS's Amaq News Agency) / December 12, 2016 - 02:54
#5793 - Israeli Knesset Member Ayman Odeh at Seventh Fatah Conference: Next Conference Will Be Held in Palestinian...
Palestinian Authority TV / November 28, 2016 - 01:09
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 3, 2016 - 01:34
#5791 - Hamas Political Bureau Member Fathi Hammad: We Have a Real Army, Willing to Sell our Missiles to Arab...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 7, 2016 - 01:24
#5790 - Women in Blood-Stained Wedding Dresses Demonstrate against Lebanese Law Exonerating Rapists Who Marry Their...
Al-Araby TV (Qatar/London) / December 5, 2016 - 02:02
#5789 - Egyptian Professor Ragheb El-Sergany: Europe Owes Its Science, Moral Values, and Hygiene to the Muslims
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / November 24, 2016 - 03:14
#5788 - British Hizb ut-Tahrir Member "Abu Yusuf" Calls to Overthrow Southeast Asian Governments to Rescue...
The Internet (YouTube channel of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain) / December 2, 2016 - 04:13
#5787 - Reformist Egyptian Journalist Islam Behery in First Interview after Pardon and Release from Prison: Al-Azhar...
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / December 2, 2016 - 02:46
#5786 - Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Rahman Abd Al-Karim: The Woman Is Better Off at Home; We Need Separate Hospitals for Men...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / November 5, 2016 - 05:30
#5785 - European Islamic Conference Sec.-Gen. Mohamed Bechari: We Support Deportation of Inciting Imams from Europe
Dubai TV / November 23, 2016 - 01:35
NTV (Russia) / December 4, 2016 - 01:09
#5783 - Russian Institute for Strategic Studies CEO: Those Who Drag Montenegro to NATO Should Be Eliminated
Tzargrad TV (Russia) / November 7, 2016 - 02:47
#5782 - Saudi Writer Khaled Mushawah Calls for Reexamination of Islamic Concepts: Our Understanding of the Meaning of...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / October 6, 2016 - 03:23
#5781 - Bahraini FM Khalid Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa: Iran Must Stop Smuggling Weapons, Experts Into Yemen
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / November 23, 2016 - 01:05
The Internet (Jihadi Forums) / December 2, 2016 - 04:23
#5779 - Saudi Professor Sheikh Ibrahim Duwaish in Friday Sermon: Like Foxes and Snakes, the Jews "Never Abandon...
The Internet (Sheikh Duwaish's YouTube Channel) / November 4, 2016 - 01:17
#5778 - Saudi Journalist Mushari Zaidi: Obama Brought Humiliation, Frustration, and Terror Upon the U.S. and its...
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / November 22, 2016 - 02:40
#5777 - Lebanese Shiite Cleric Mohammad Al-Hajj Hassan Kisses the American Flag: I Applaud Trump, Proud to Become a U...
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / November 15, 2016 - 05:27
#5776 - Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad: Western Intellectuals' Refusal to Criticize Islam Reflects...
The Internet (Adhoc Organization on Social Media) / November 12, 2016 - 08:00