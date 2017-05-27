Clip #
6078

Saudi Painter and Sculptor Diyaa Aziz Criticizes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories: The Arab World Got Itself in a Mess Because of Its Ignorance

May 27, 2017

Duration:
02:21
Source:
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia)
Intro:

In a Rotana Khalijiyya TV interview, Saudi artist and sculptor Diyaa Aziz said that the conspiracies that attributed 9/11 to the Americans themselves were "totally illogical" and that "we got ourselves into this mess and we are continuing on the same path because of our ignorance." The interview aired on May 27. ...

MORE CLIPS