Saudi Academic and Preacher Saad Al-Durihim: Islamic Law Does Not Prevent Women from Driving; the Ruler Should Make This Decision

Saudi academic and preacher Dr. Saad Al-Durihim recently said that it is in the interest of society to permit women to drive. "If the ruler believes that there is no problem with women driving, he should make this decision," said Al-Durihim, adding that "there is nothing in Islamic law to prevent women from driving." "The problem is that people consider change to be a bad thing," said Al-Durihim in the Rotana Al-Khalijiyya TV interview, which aired on January 19. ...

