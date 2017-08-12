Salafi Jordanian Cleric Abu Qatada Al-Filastini: True Islam Leads to Raiding Rome and Confrontation

Show Details

In a recent address, Salafi Jordanian cleric Abu Qatada Al-Filastini said that if Muslims adopt the "banner of true Islam," they would be upholding an Islam that implements the prophecies about "entering each and every home" and "raiding Rome." "There can be only one outcome: confrontation," said Abu Qatada, whose real name is Omar Mahmoud Othman. The address was posted on his YouTube channel on August 12. ...

