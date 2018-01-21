In New Video, Russian-Speaking ISIS Fighter Declares New "Battalion," Threatens Terrorist Attacks in Russia

A three-minute video, distributed on January 18 via Telegram by ISIS supporters, shows an armed masked man speaking in Russian and declaring the establishment of a new "battalion" that will operate in Russia, especially in the Caucasus. His accent suggests that he is of Tatar or Bashkiri origin. The fighter threatens: "Our army is ready and we have skilled fighters, whom we have sent to you. They thirst for your blood. You will feel our vengeance on your very skin."

ISIS Fighter: "We have tried to fulfill the orders of our God Almighty, and I'm hastening to bring you the good tidings that with His permission, the Islamic State has succeeding in forming the Muhammed Bin Muslim Al-Qawqazi Battalion. This battalion will operate in various fields, and will operate throughout Russia, and specifically in the Caucasus.

[...]

"We call upon the mujahideen of the Caucasus to be steadfast, and to exert all possible efforts to make the flames of war in Russia burn ever more fiercely.

[...]

"Arise and respond to this call. Oh you who have not yet joined us, know that Allah gave your [Islamic] State resources all over the world. It will supply and equip you with everything you need and want, in order to accomplish the goal.

[...]

"Now you, oh accursed Russians, who declared before the entire world a false victory in Syria and returned – know that our army is ready and that we have skilled fighters, whom we have sent to you. They thirst for your blood. You will feel our vengeance on your very skin. With the help of Allah, you will be humiliated and brought to your knees by the fighters of the black flag. This is only part of the punishment. Tyrants of the whole world, know that we are the army of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and that the future belongs to the Islamic State, Allah willing."