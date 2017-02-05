Russian Presidential Candidate: I Would Like to Be Tsar and Will Eliminate Those Who Impede Russia's Development

Show Details

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, who has recently confirmed that he would be running for the presidential office in the 2018 elections, said that as president, he would "stick to the office until the very end, and [would] eliminate people who impede the country's development." Speaking on the flagship talk show of the federal Russia 1 TV channel on February 5, Zhirinovsky said that he would like to go down in history as Tsar Vladimir the Honest. ...

