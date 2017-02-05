Clip #
5883
Russian Presidential Candidate: I Would Like to Be Tsar and Will Eliminate Those Who Impede Russia's Development
February 05, 2017
Intro:Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, who has recently confirmed that he would be running for the presidential office in the 2018 elections, said that as president, he would "stick to the office until the very end, and [would] eliminate people who impede the country's development." Speaking on the flagship talk show of the federal Russia 1 TV channel on February 5, Zhirinovsky said that he would like to go down in history as Tsar Vladimir the Honest. ...
LATEST CLIPS
#5883 - Russian Presidential Candidate: I Would Like to Be Tsar and Will Eliminate Those Who Impede Russia's...
Russia 1 / February 5, 2017 - 02:30
#5882 - Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Thanks Donald Trump for Revealing the "True Face of America"
Press TV (Iran) / February 6, 2017 - 01:29
#5881 - Former IAEA Director-General Mohamed ElBaradei: By Refusing to End the State of War, the Arabs Have Missed...
Al-Araby TV (U.K.) / January 7, 2017 - 02:29
#5880 - Iranian Dissident Mehdi Khazali Calls to Boycott Iranian Revolution Day March on February 10
The Internet / January 30, 2017 - 01:28
Russia Today TV (Russia) / December 20, 2016 - 02:55
#5878 - Saudi Cleric Awadh Al-Qarni: 9/11 Was "Fabricated", the West Exploits and Utilizes Terrorism in...
Al-Majd TV (Saudi Arabia) / January 9, 2017 - 01:32
#5877 - Warning: Extremely Graphic - ISIS Video from Al-Raqqah Documents Slaughtering of PKK "Agent"
The Internet / February 2, 2017 - 00:49
#5876 - Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil: We Have Bought Back 2,750 Yazidi Women and Children from ISIS; the Iraqi...
Beladi TV (Iraq) / January 18, 2017 - 06:21
#5875 - Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Al-Khafaji: I Like Trump, He Reveals the True Racist Face of America
Al-Eshraq TV (Iraq) / January 31, 2017 - 02:12
#5874 - Iranian Reformist Professor Sadegh Zibakalam: The Original Human Rights Goals of the Islamic Revolution Have...
The Internet (Iranian Culture Ministry's YouTube Channel) / November 19, 2016 - 02:13
#5873 - Liberal Saudi Author Turki Al-Hamad: Our Society Has Been Hijacked, but Liberalism Will Prevail
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / January 22, 2017 - 02:28
#5872 - Senior Pakistani Cleric Maulana Tahir Ashrafi: A Million Muslims Ready to Defend Saudi Arabia against Iran;...
MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) / January 26, 2017 - 03:31
#5871 - Yemeni TV Channel's Anti-Terrorism Sketch Exhorts Potential Terrorists to Have a Change of Heart
Rushd TV (Yemen) / January 24, 2017 - 03:49
Russia 1 / January 28, 2017 - 03:43
#5869 - Washington D.C. Imam Abdul Alim Musa Likens Trump to Hitler, States: "America Has Never Been Great"
The Internet (As-Sabiqun on YouTube) / January 24, 2017 - 01:21
#5868 - Iraqi Shiite Leader Muqtada Al-Sadr: Iraqi Militias Must Not Get Involved in Wars outside Iraq; Iraqi Army,...
NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) / January 18, 2017 - 05:20
#5867 - Top Hamas Official Osama Hamdan Denies Amnesty International Torture Allegations, Says: We Will Accept a...
Al-Jazeera International (Qatar) / January 27, 2017 - 06:03
#5866 - Chief Negotiator for Aleppo Opposition Factions Reveals Disagreements between Russia and Iran against...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 31, 2016 - 04:48
#5865 - Fmr. Jordanian FM Marwan Al-Muasher: We Must Vanquish Terror Groups Ideologically, Not Just Militarily
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / January 12, 2017 - 05:39
#5864 - Fatah "Shabiba" Student Movement at Birzeit University Marks Fatah's 52nd Anniversary with a...
The Internet (The Birzeit University Shabiba on Facebook) / December 31, 2016 - 01:28
#5863 - Iranian Nuclear Chief Salehi: There Will Be No Changes to the Nuclear Deal; U.S. Has Not Fulfilled Its...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / January 22, 2017 - 05:36
#5862 - Senior Russian TV Host: Next to Melania, Michelle Looked Like a Housekeeper Who Had Just Taken Off Her Apron
Russia 1 / January 21, 2017 - 01:14
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / January 10, 2017 - 03:10
The Internet / January 23, 2017 - 01:26
#5859 - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki Threatens Legal Action against Britain If It Continues to Ignore...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 18, 2017 - 02:23
The Internet (Syrian Democratic Forces on the Internet) / January 18, 2017 - 02:02
#5857 - Former Iraqi VP Tareq Al-Hashimi: Militias Loyal to Iran Are Eroding the Capabilities and Reputation of the...
4Shbab_TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 30, 2016 - 03:01
#5856 - Jordanian Chief Justice Ahmad Hilayel Submits Resignation after Calling upon Gulf States to "Save Jordan...
Jordanian TV / January 19, 2017 - 04:50
#5855 - Fatah Central Committee Member Jibril Rajoub: Trump a "Lunatic" and a "Fascist"; His Plan...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 17, 2017 - 01:25
#5854 - Palestinian Cleric Sameeh Hajaj Explains Wife-Beating in Islam: Not on the Face, No More than 10 Blows, Avoid...
Palestinian Authority TV / November 23, 2016 - 03:02