Clip #
5850
Russian President Putin: Our Prostitutes Are the Best in the World, But I Doubt Trump Took the Bait
January 17, 2017
Intro:Speaking at a press conference following his meeting with the Moldavian president, Vladimir Putin commented on the recent allegations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had spent time with Russian prostitutes. Putin said that he could hardly imagine that Trump would "run to a hotel in order to meet up with our girls of limited social responsibility," adding that he doubted that Trump would have taken the bait, "although they are, of course, the best in the world." A video of the press confer...
