Clip #
6103
Russian Political Expert: Trump May Not Be Clever Enough to Get Results from Putin
July 02, 2017
Intro:Speaking on a political talk show on July 2, prior to a Trump-Putin meeting at the G20 forum, Russian political expert Sergey Mikheev said that despite expectations, Trump "may not be clever enough to get positive results from a meeting with Putin." Sergey Mikheev: "Many of us, including those standing here, were emotionally on Trump's side during his presidential campaign. So we would like our hopes [regarding Trump] to come true, but so far, this has not happened. That is why everybody in ...
Russia 1 / July 2, 2017 - 01:37
