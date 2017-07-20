Russian Opposition Leader Accused of Being Non-Patriot and Non-Nationalist

Show Details

Intro:

In a recent TV debate, Russian nationalist Igor Strelkov accused opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who has proclaimed himself a presidential candidate although he is not officially recognized as one, of not being a true patriot or nationalist. Navalny himself claimed to support nationalism, and said that the Russians "constitute the major divided nation in Europe." During the debate, which aired on the independent liberal TV Rain channel on July 20, the two participants accused one another of be...

