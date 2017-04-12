Russian MP: Wipe Our Streets Clean of LGBTs and Liberals, Send Drug Addicts to "Medical Labor Camps"

Show Details

Russian MP Vitaly Milonov, a member of the ruling United Russia Party, said that HIV started when "faggots slept with monkeys," that liberals were fascists, and that drug addicts should be sent to "special" camps. Summing up his attitude toward homosexuality and liberalism, he said: "We should wipe our streets clean of LGBTs and liberals." Milonov, who is known for his controversial homophobic stance, was speaking on the independent liberal TV-Rain channel on April 13. Interviewer: "When an LGBT...

