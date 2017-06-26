Russian Military Commentator: We Should Point Caliber Missiles at America's Fat Ass

Show Details

Intro:

Russian military commentator Col. (res.) Viktor Baranetz, a former Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, said that Russia should deploy Caliber cruise missiles to Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela in order to defend their democracy and sovereignty and to point them "at America's fat ass." He was commenting on possible Russian actions against the backdrop of the ongoing debate in the U.S. regarding deployment of American troops to Ukraine. His statements aired on the Russian MoD TV channel Zvezda TV o...

View Transcript Page