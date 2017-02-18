Russian Deputy PM: We Will Rip Apart the U.S. Missile Defense System

Show Details

Intro:

Dmitry Rogozin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia who oversees the military industry, said that the new Russian intercontinental ballistic nuclear missile, currently under development, would be capable of ripping apart any existing and future U.S. missile defense system. The comments were made on a popular daily talk show on the governmental Russia 1 TV channel on February 19, in the context of the U.S. missile defense system currently being deployed in Europe. Dmitry Rozogin: "If we speak...

View Transcript Page