Russian Defense Minister Shoigu on Ashton Carter's Remarks: He Confused Our Two Countries

Intro:

Commenting on the recent interview with U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, who had said that Russia's effort against ISIS amounted to "virtually zero," Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that he had "confused [the two] countries." Shoigu admitted that the operation in Syria had "required us to exert all our efforts, our resources, and our capabilities." His statements aired on Russia 24 on January 10. ...

