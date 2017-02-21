Russian Defense Minister: The British Lion Will Not Tell Our Bear What to Do

Show Details

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu responded to U.S. Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon's recent statement that "we don't need the bear sticking his paws in [Libya]" by saying that "there is no animal in their zoo that can tell our bear what to do." He was speaking before an audience of the "Young Army" military-patriotic movement at Moscow State University on February 21,and his statements aired on the Russian channel of the Russia Today TV network. ...

