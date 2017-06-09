Russian Ambassador to Israel: We Do Not Consider Hamas and Hizbullah to Be Terrorists at All

Show Details

Russian ambassador to Israel Alexander Shein said, in a June 9 interview with the Israeli Russian-language Channel 9 TV, that Russia did not consider Hamas and Hizbullah to be terrorist organizations, since they did not carry out attacks in Russian territory or against Russian interests abroad Russian ambassador to Israel Alexander Shein said, in a June 9 interview with the Israeli Russian-language Channel 9 TV, that Russia did not consider Hamas and Hizbullah to be terrorist organization...

