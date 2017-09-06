Russian Ambassador in Lebanon Reminisces about the Days of the U.S.S.R.: We Cared about Human Rights More Than in Other Countries

Show Details

Intro:

Russian ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin argued that in the U.S.S.R. in the 1960s and 1970s, "we cared about human rights more than many other countries," and that "If we delve into the issue of freedom, we realize that liberals and fascists converge at some point in their implementation of liberties." He was speaking on the Lebanese MTV channel on September 6. ...

View Transcript Page