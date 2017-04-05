Russia Today TV Host and Middle East Expert: U.S. Leaders Who Demand Action against Russian Media Need Psychiatric Evaluation

Show Details

Intro:

Russian Middle East expert Konstantin Truevtsev said that a proposed bill by U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen against Russian English-language media requires evaluation "by either an ophthalmologist or a psychiatrist." Speaking on Russia Today, Truevtsev and the show host Salam Musafir cracked jokes about President Bush and President Obama, "who was no smarter than Bush." Musafir said that the show had considered hosting psychiatrists but they all said that this condition was incurable. The show aire...

View Transcript Page