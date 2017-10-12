Anti-Iranian Kurdistani Fighters: We Are Always Prepared for an Iranian Attack; Hope for Independence Referendum in Iranian Kurdistan One Day

Show Details

Intro:

A TV reporter visited a military camp of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), on the border with Iran, and interviewed members and commanders. "We expect an Iranian attack at any given moment, so we must be prepared," said Bahman Dehqan, a PDKI military commander. Ja'afar Mustafapur, a member of the group, said that he supported the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan and hoped that a similar one would be held in Eastern (Iranian) Kurdistan one day. Muhammad Saleh Qadera, a PDKI leader, s...

