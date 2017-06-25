Recruitment Video Produced by Jihadi Media Group Denounces Western Society, Encourages Muslims in the West to Join the Jihad in Syria

On June 25, the Al-Muhajirun Jihadi media group in Syria, operated by activists from the West, uploaded to its YouTube channel a 35-minute video titled "Fitrah – The West Behind the Mask," narrated in Arabic with English subtitles. Through the eyes of Abd Al-Salam Al-Mujahir, a European formerly called Andreas Müller, who grew up "in the heart of Europe," the video seeks to recruit Muslims living in the West to the Jihadi groups fighting in Syria, by denouncing the Western way of life and glorifying the act of migrating to Syria to participate in Jihad there.

Narrator: "Previously, the magic of Pharaoh was the greatest form of deception for the people, bewitching the eyes of the people, striking terror into them with their ropes appearing to them as quickly moving snakes. Until the light of Islam came in Moses' right hand. He threw his stick and it destroyed what Pharaoh and his people had been doing, and rescued the people from slavery. However, in the 21st century, Pharaoh still remains and so do his magicians. The west was successful in portraying itself as a civilised society without any flaws or defects. An example for all nations and the paradigm they all wish to attain. However, one young man was not deceived. He was born in the house of the Pharaoh and lived among them for years. However, Allah fortified his fitra (natural predisposition). He will unmask for us in this film as much as the time allows and as much as the viewer can handle... [Say 'The truth has come and falsehood has perished, truly falsehood is always bound to perish']"

Al-Muhajir: "My name is Abd-ul-Salam al-Muhajir but I was born as Andreas Müller in the heart of Europe. In spite of the fact that I was brought up in a normal middle class family, my childhood was better and more blessed than it could have been. And I achieved a high level of education and I graduated from university with success. I began to notice the problems of that society when I was still young. At first it was simply feelings, but that soon turned into realisation and conviction. It begins in the nurseries, or even before that. It appears that the general opinion towards children is confused in the first place. Beside the lack of desire for children amongst most people there, abortions are a normal affair and totally accepted. Imagine that there is something called 'baby hatches', manufactured to get rid of them. The unwanted child is thrown into them and then passed on to a government incubator. That is not a general law obviously, but the mere thought of establishing such institutions is enough to inform you of their situation. For example, the primary reason for the government funding of nurseries there is that the society sees the role of the mother and the tasks she performs as something despicable and without value. Thus, many women think, or to use a more accurate term, are made to think that if they become mothers (in the traditional sense) they will no longer have any value. Family ties and close relations, both of which are from the human fitra (natural predisposition) is being destroyed gradually. Just as children are disposed of as quick as possible, the situation of the elderly is worse and more bitter."

German woman: "All of this life surrounding me. All of these buildings. I see people all around me, and in spite of that I feel totally alone.

[...]

"I wish that one day I will not wake up. That would be great."

Al-Muhajir: "Helma Kurt lives alone since twenty nine years. She rarely sees her only son."

Helma Kurt: "Yes, last year when I reached eighty years of age Peter and his daughter Louisa visited me.

[...]

"They were here for two hours. That was on my birthday."

Al-Muhajir: "Lonely without any attention or visitation from their close relatives. No one knows anything about their neighbor's situation. Often the elderly pass away at home without anyone knowing until the scent of their corpse reaches their neighbors."

Narrator: "In the early morning hours in a graveyard in the city of Hamburg, the workers extract five casts containing the ashes of the deceased and place them in the graveyard square. Casts containing the cremated remains of twenty corpses. They are scattered and buried together. Their families do not come. No one is present. No one accompanies them to their final abode. Now the government buries them, twenty people in forty minutes. A lonely death most often preceded by lonely old age."

Al-Muhajir: "It is strange, by Allah, that at the same time, those who have no desire for children or the elderly, give special attention to animals. Imagine that there is an old persons home for dogs! Rather, under these circumstances an entire industry was established that exploits the elderly suffering from loneliness. Beginning with the thousands of old people's homes, some companies exploited this sad phenomenon to profit there from, offering a conversational service via telephone, so that those elderly do not feel alone. These are some of the breakdowns that spread once they placed freedom of the individual above everything else, and tomorrow, that individual will – out of sheer selfishness consider himself more important than his family, and his interests of greater priority than those of his close relatives."

Angelika Schulz: "I left my family. In reality everything was as good as it could be. To the point where I realised if my situation remained as such I would not be able to develop. My husband said to me when I left, 'You can take everything from me but you can't take my children!' In reality I hoped he would think that way."

Interviewer: "Why?"

Angelika Schulz: "Because I have to take my path."

Al-Muhajir: "Their hearts have become devoid of mercy. There is no mercy for the young or the elderly. Reports of transgressions in old people's homes have become something normal that no one pays attention to."

Quran recitation: "'And be not like those who forgot Allah, so He made them forget themselves. Those are the defiantly disobedient.' Quran (59:19)"

Al-Muhajir: "Obviously, there is a reason for all of that: the people of the west due to their bad experience with the distorted Christianity of the church are totally adverse to religion. Rather that searching for the creedal errors in this distorted Christianity, in the name of 'enlightenment' people were totally driven away from the belief in Allah. Atheism or agnosticism, that which does not differentiate between someone believing or not, meaning that religion has no effect on their life, is the religion of most people in the west. That ideology that totally clashes with human nature and that which is promoted intentionally and systematically. Upon observation, I realized how atheism is presented to us as the religion of intellectuals, while the religion of Tawheed is presented as that of the retarded (or backwards). Likewise, the media does not rest a day without announcing war against Allah. Either via films that mock religion or that present man as the descendant of apes. For those who think that that is restricted to the media, that is perhaps directed or politically influenced, they are very mistaken. Rather, the schools whose curriculum is dictated by the government teach us from a young age in a synthetic fashion to neglect belief in Allah. There is no place for the mention of Allah in any of the sciences. Rather, the opposite is true, over the course of years they feed us as students that we originate from apes and that man is in reality just an animal. True, a developed and intelligent animal, but he still remains an animal. They would show us family trees that claim that they prove the close relation between man and animals. Thus they attempt to verify the phenomenon of atheism under the guise of science and intellect. Since belief in Allah is absent, and the society believes that man is in reality an animal, there is no need to (develop) his character or his behavior or for it to rise above that of animals. For example: The word 'zina' (fornication) is something strange and surprising in the west. In this era it has no presence at all. This begins in primary school when the young children do not even possess any such desires. From here their indoctrination begins."

Narrator: "From the third grade children in Sweden learn about 'safe sex' and 'the secret habit'. Today the curriculum includes: same sex relationships. In Sweden it's no problem at all to meet and date whoever you want, whatever gender he is. Eleven year olds in the fifth grade learn today that bias towards homosexuals holds legal punishment in Sweden since more than twenty five years."

Teacher: "When I started here I told you I was lesbian."

Interviewer: "What was the students reaction?"

Teacher: "What was your response?"

Student: "We do not discriminate against your sexual orientation. I asked how many female partners you have had... and have you ever had a male partner?"

Student 2: "Cool"

Muhajir: "These lessons are not restricted to how procreation takes place, rather no intimate details are left out, and the destruction of thresholds guarded by mankind for thousands of years, such as fornication and homosexuality for example, is glorified. Every abnormality and behavioral defect is studied as if it were a natural choice and way of life.

Narrator: "For example this book here is studied here to present the subject of homosexuality to children in the form of imaginary stories. The story of the king and the king is about a king who wishes to marry one of his sons, but he is not taken with any of the young girls. However, when another princess comes to him in the company of her brother who steals the heart of the prince, he falls in love with him, as is clear here. Nothing remains sacred or sanctified. Gays and other men wish to become women and vice-versa. They display their abnormal diseases on the streets openly and without any shame, and the simple public think that they must allow them to do so, because they have been fed and indoctrinated so since childhood. However, who can be surprised by all of this, when even the executive class – the politicians and educated among their society, those who should be the most intelligent of their people, are the ones who themselves announce their depraved behavior openly and proudly and work to encourage it and spread it. Men marry men and that is forced in a systematic fashion, until the matter reached its peak with politicians coming out with their male companions and considering them spouses without shame."

Klaus Wowereit: "So that there will be no confusion my colleagues, I announce it to you and to all those who do not know: I am gay and it's something good, my colleagues!"

Al-Muhajir: "There is no potential way of escaping from reality except that it is exploited. Parties and travelling and vacations, and this along with all their negative consequences. The rate of alcohol addiction... the crime rate... the number of medical emergencies is constantly rising. That is without mentioning the cases of extreme depression caused by frequent intoxication, with people seeking therapy by psychiatrists becoming more and more the norm. The youth experience their first encounters with all variety of drugs even before adolescence, often ending up with them in emergency room. These occurrences are not unusual, rather they affect a vast number from among the society. Families are broken apart with fifty percent of marriages ending in divorce and separation. People are degrading more and more, becoming people without morals or direction, simply selfish consumers. You can see how Satan has deviated these societies away from Allah. How he has stripped them of their morals, replacing them with constant intoxication and amusing drunkenness. That is how he controls them, turning them into his slaves instead of slaves of Allah.

(Adhan is recited over footage of the Kaaba, Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina, and the Dome of the Rock.)

"I thank Allah who preserved my fitra in spite of all those circumstances which surrounded me, and who then guided me to the true religion, favouring me greatly over much of his creation. The more a person knows the darkness and sicknesses of that society the more he realizes the value of Allah's guidance. It is as if I awoke from a nightmare. Now I lived for what I was created for. I will never again be a slave to my lowly desires. I felt as if I had been born anew. The Muslim jama'ah welcomed me and for the first time in my life I felt true freedom. However, I realized only too soon that Satan will never be satisfied just for people to live a miserable life far away from Allah. Rather, I found that people greet us new Muslims with enmity and hatred, because we have rejected their path. Whenever conversation revolved around Islam and Muslims it was the freedom of the West that they brag about and its unlimited tolerance disappeared. It begins with small things. For example, I remember when the younger sister of one of my friends began to wear hijab, so she was called to the school office. They requested her to explain herself and to explain her actions as if she had committed a crime. Finally, they pressured her so much that she burst into tears. Yes. Imagine... a young girl not older than fourteen wishes to wear hijab, so her teacher and headmaster react to her as if in an interrogation. May Allah help us."

Teacher: "Are you allowed to become a dance teacher?"

Girl: "No because it is a sin. Likewise, I will have to wear hijab."

Teacher: "You will have to wear hijab?"

Girl: "Yes and I want to."

Teacher: "But why? Your mother also doesn't wear hijab."

Girl: "Yes but I want that."

Teacher: "But why?"

Girl: "I don't know."

Teacher: "Have you ever seen a dance teacher who wears hijab?"

Girl: "No."

Teacher: "Me neither."

[...]

"The mother always fears for her daughter's reputation to be damaged, is it not so? For you to be called a bad girl... you are not a bad girl for simply having a boyfriend."

Al-Muhajir: "On a daily basis we would hear of sisters being exposed to transgressions by the riff raff in the streets. Offensive words, insults, spitting, and even direct attacks became daily occurrences, increasing to the point where such instances could no longer be called exceptions. Across all of Europe they worked to increase pressure on Muslim women. Politicians and the police attack the hijab every day in one way or another, and these politics stem not only from the right wing. Rather, they use the right wing to increase enmity gradually across time. What was perhaps forbidden fifteen years ago is now considered respectable by the moderates of the society. The caricatures of the most noble Prophet PBUH reached the peak of slander in the most heinous fashion, and as usual in the name of freedom of expression. However, if anyone has done something similar targeting the Jews, they would have been prosecuted and punished with the harshest of punishments. But in reality their intention was not freedom of expression, but rather pure insult and slander. The hatred is obvious. Rather, there are even worse pictures that were not circulated, and I do not wish to describe them here. From year to year the enmity towards Islam shows its features more and more. In one year they released caricatures, then in the following year they attack the niqab, or the hijab, or the sacrificial offerings, or they ban minarets, or, or, or."

Narrator: "A young Muslim girl arriving in a German court to hear the ruling that she has to take part in school mix-sex swimming lessons. 13 years old Asma, born in Morocco and now lives in Frankfurt, argue the school activity was against the Islamic principles of modesty. She has also objected to seeing boys in swimming trunks. When you refuse – without compromise – to live their corrupt way of life, you are accused of extremism and you have to fear that they will take your children from you."

Man: "They took the small one who's three months old and is breastfeeding. And they also took the one who's one and half and the one who's five even though he had a fever. And then they took the other children who were at school. All I wanted to do was to take my family far away from the problems that are happening in France, because they don't accept us (Muslims) anywhere."

Woman: "I didn’t understand, but they came back with five or six policemen and with four or five social workers and they told me we are going to take your children. I didn't understand why. I asked why but they didn't say and then they left."

Al-Muhajir: "There are Muslims whose feet are chained with electronic monitoring devices like animals. Not because they have been accused of 'terrorism', but because of the claim that it is likely that they may be. Thus they are treated such. The real problem is that the Muslims there do not grasp these restrictions, insults, and transgressions because they got used to them gradually. When we look at this war against Islam within the western societies, the intensity of their war against the Muslims internationally with the most horrific means is not strange. It is their spite against Islam. Millions of Muslims are slaughtered and no news is heard about them. They are annihilated by chemical weapons and do one is taken to account. However, when someone dies in the West the whole world stands up and minutes of silence are obliged on every congregation. When it became clear to me as a Muslim that life in the West is no longer verifiable. That I am surrounded by people who insult the Prophet PBUH, oppress the Muslims and wage war against them. When I found that the people have not left a single sin that Allah destroyed former peoples for, rather, they gathered all of the sins for which Allah destroyed the former nations. At that point, I could not take anymore and I could no longer reconcile between my religion and my morals and between a part of them."

Speaker: "The Western society is one that is quite dull, in every sense of the word. Imagine that the church in some places that a woman can marry another woman, and that a man can marry another man! Such evil! An evil, wasted society! Because of this, separation from the disbelievers, and not living with them, is something clearly intended in the Shari'ah, and is supported by logic, and emotion, as the Prophet said: 'I am free of anyone who lives with the disbelievers' and: 'Whoever lives with a disbeliever, and dies with him then he is like him.'"

Al-Muhajir: "I praise Allah, who granted me to make hijra and jihad after guiding me to Islam and Iman. For the second time I awoke from a nightmare, and I understood why Allah always links Iman with hijra and jihad. The steadfast, brave Syrian Muslims welcomed me as if I was one of them. I realized that the home land is the land that the Muslims inhabit in which Islam dominates. Allah blessed me with another mercy when he blessed me to make hijra to one of his great lands: al-Shaam. To my Syrian brothers I say, do not go to the lands from which we fled. The bombing is not the real threat to our lives and the lives of our families. Rather, the real threat is the disbelief and corruption in that putrid society. What kind of life is that! Without religion and without morals! Do not exchange the honor and blessings that Allah has gifted you in Islam and in making you from the people of al-Sham for a life of humiliation under the domination of the kuffar and polytheists. Without doubt, life under the authority of the kuffar is a life of fitna (tribulations). It is a life of humiliation and there is no doubt that hijra is mandatory. Only the worship of hijra can allow the Muslim to live a free and noble life. However, the devils among mankind and the jinn do not leave us alone even here, as they wage war against Allah and his religion with all the strength they possess. And they will never stop fighting you until they turn you back from your religion, if they can' {2:217}. They want to extract from us the freedom that we live as servants of Allah. They cannot accept that we, as Muslim, free men have disassociated ourselves from their idols and their immorality. Now our turn has come to defend our freedom! And by the will of Allah, we are ready."