Ready for ISIS: Egyptian Commando Cadets Eat Raw Rabbits, Chickens, Snakes, Vow to Avenge Dead Comrades in the Sinai (Warning: Disturbing Footage)

Intro:

In this footage, Egyptian commando cadets demonstrate their survival techniques, showing the CBC TV interviewer how they slaughter rabbits, chickens, and snakes with their bare hands and eat them raw. The interviewer, after declining to taste a bite of snake, praised the Egyptian soldiers for their manliness and their patriotism, saying that they want to avenge their comrades, killed by ISIS in the Sinai. The footage aired on March 12. ...

